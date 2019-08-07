Warmer with a chance for storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You will be able to enjoy a pleasant night before showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday.



Wednesday night:

Conditions will be dry, clear and comfortable this evening, making for a quiet night as temperatures overnight fall to the upper 60s.



Thursday:

You will want to prepare for warmer temperatures and increasing humidity throughout the day Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.



Friday:

A great Friday is expected across the area with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. It won’t be as warm Friday as afternoon temperatures warm to the low to mid 80s.



8 Day forecast.

Conditions will be enjoyable at the start of the weekend. We’ll remain sunny, dry and pleasant Saturday afternoon. It will be slightly warmer Sunday afternoon with a chance for a stray shower or storm Sunday night. Rain chances will increase throughout the day Monday.