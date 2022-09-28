Weather

Warming trend to end the week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s with clouds around this morning. Should be a gray day with some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to mid 60s through the afternoon. Lows tonight will get even cooler with most spots in the lower 40s! A warming trend will begin Thursday with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine! It gets even better through the end of the week with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine.

A beautiful weekend out ahead of us with highs trending towards the lower to mid 70s with lots of sunshine!

Beautiful weather will continue through the first few days of next week with highs in the lowr to mid 70s with the dry and quiet stretch continuing.