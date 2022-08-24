Weather

Warming up!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies! It’ll be another beautiful day with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. An area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene today keeping the state dry! Lows will bottom out in the lower 60s. Thursday will be another nice day with highs warming to the mid 80s with humidity increasing slightly through the day with sunshine.

A cold front will pass through the state Friday which will generate an isolated shower or two during the day. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s. Your Friday night football forecast looks dry and comfy with temperatures in the mid 60s.

The weekend looks toasty and slightly humid with highs in the mid 80s Saturday with loads of sunshine. Expect to see highs to warm Sunday with most spots in the upper 80s! Next chance for rain and storms arrives on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will trend cooler through mid week with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine through next Wednesday.