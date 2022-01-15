Weather Blog

Chilly weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few flurries are possible this morning with cloudy skies. Snow accumulation will be less than an inch and some slick spots are possible this morning.

TODAY: We’re going to see a few flurries early this morning. Many spots will see a dusting of less than an inch. Clouds will stick around for the first part of the day. Sunshine returns for the late afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal today. Look for highs near 30.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and temperatures take a tumble. We’ll see lows fall into the middle teens.

SUNDAY: A cold start for Sunday morning with feels like temps into the single digits. Lots of sunshine for the first part of the day but skies turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. A storm system skirts the state, bringing a chance for snow in southern and eastern Indiana. While Indianapolis will miss out on the snow, areas like Richmond may pick up an inch or two.

MONDAY: Clouds stick around as the storm system departs. We may see a few flurries around the state but little to no accumulation. Temperatures stay around freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures warm up close to 40 for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. A front moves through on Wednesday, bringing more cloud cover and a slight chance for a few showers in southern Indiana. The cold front drops temperatures for the end of the week. Highs stay in the 20s for Thursday and Friday.