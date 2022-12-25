Weather Blog

Clipper snow chance Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees.

TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely in the morning. A few flurries may linger in the afternoon. Spots in central Indiana will have the quick chanc eat 1-2″from this quick-hitting system. High temperatures into the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Back into the 30s with partly cloudy skies. This only begins our temperature climb through the week.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually warm through the entire week. Thursday we will be back into the 50s, but central Indiana will have to watch for multiple rain chances to close out the week. Right now, it looks like the highest rain chance arrives on New Year’s Eve next Saturday.