Weather Blog

Cooler work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds should decrease later on this evening as our forecast turns pretty quiet for the work week.

TONIGHT: Temperatures turn cooler for tonight behind a cold front that passed earlier on Sunday. Skies remain partly cloudy. Wind gusts up to 20 mph will be possible. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: More sunshine enters the forecast for the day on Monday. Cooler conditions can also be expected with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool again. Gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible. High temperatures in the mid 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A very fall-like forecast for the work week. Mostly sunny skies become a regular with highs in the 60s all the way through Thursday. Central Indiana should be back into the 70s from Friday into the weekend.