Weather Blog

David’s warm and humid forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Our very warm weather pattern holds for a couple more days. And now, the 80 degree temperatures will be joined by more humidity Monday and Tuesday

The whole eastern half of the country is in on this early summer preview. Most places, temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average for this time in May. The Indianapolis average high for today is 75.

It is more humid out in the Plains so we are seeing some scattered showers developing. But no rain headed our way just yet.

Monday should be another dry day with mostly sunny skies. And the humidity will be increasing.

By Tuesday afternoon, the rain area is getting closer and we may see rain here Tuesday night.