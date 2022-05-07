Weather Blog

Dry and warm stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cool night in Indiana before our pattern turns warm for next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds in southern Indiana will continue to decrease. Mostly clear skies will settle in place. Low temperatures back into the mid 40s.

MOTHER’S DAY: It is going to be a chilly start to the day. The breakfast hours will be in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine will last a good portion of the day which will allow highs to get to around 70 degrees. A few gusts to 25 mph are possible. More clouds will move in for the evening.

TOMORROW NIGHT: The clouds from late in day Sunday will decrease Sunday night. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: The real warm-up begins. High temperatures into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies to start the work week.

8-DAY FORECAST: We are in store for a dry and warm stretch of weather. A good portion of next week will have highs into the 80s, possibly some challenging 90 Wednesday. Next rain chance won’t come until next weekend.