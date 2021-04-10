Weather Blog

More showers Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Scattered showers tonight with more for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Showers continue into the early evening hours. There may be a few breaks in the rain and in the clouds during the overnight hours. It will be cool and breezy with lows falling to 48.

SUNDAY: Showers continue for the end of the weekend. Look for light scattered showers throughout the day Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with highs near 55.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few spotty showers will be possible with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy. Lows fall into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Conditions begin to improve for the beginning of the workweek. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and temperatures climb slightly above normal in the middle 60s. There’s a very slight chance we may see a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for dry conditions for much of the work week. Temperatures drop a little with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 at times. Skies remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny through Friday. Next chance of rain will be on Saturday.