Rain and colder this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with highs soaring to near 60°! Tonight showers will spread in with lows in the lower 50s.

Showers will be widespread to start the weekend. Showers will become more scattered through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 50s. Should be a dry and cloudy evening with lows falling to the lower 30s. A cold wrap to the weekend with highs Sunday in the upper 30s with a mainly cloudy sky.

Starting off next week on a chilly note with temperatures in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Minor hiccup mid week with a light mix and snow showers with minor accumulations anticipated. Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s.