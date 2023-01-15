Weather Blog

Rain likely on Monday

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of rain coming to us from the west coast for tomorrow. This isn’t the only system that will be effecting us this week in central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the night, breezy. Low temperature in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: A dry start with cloudy skies. Widespread rain moves in midday into the afternoon hours. High temperature into the upper 40s late in the day.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High temperature in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Another rain chance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. After this system, temperatures will return to around 40 degrees for high from Friday into next weekend.

