Snowy start to Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light snow starts off your Sunday morning. However it won’t last all day. It begins to taper off later this morning.

TODAY: Snow comes to an end this morning. Total accumulations will be between an inch and an inch and a half on many grassy surfaces. We’ll continue to stay cloudy with a few scattered flurries or rain showers throughout the day. It’s going to be a cool day with highs staying in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Winds begin to pick up a little and it becomes breezy at times. Look for lots of clouds, a scattered shower or flurry will also be possible. Lows fall in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions will be likely to start the new workweek. We’ll also track the chance of a few flurries. Highs will be running well below normal. Look for temperatures to stay in the middle 30s. Little to no snow accumulation will occur. It gets cold Monday night with temperatures falling into the low and middle 20s.

TUESDAY: A frosty start early Tuesday morning. It stays chilly throughout the day with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. The good news is we’ll begin to see the clouds break up and we’ll see some sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a brief warm up. Temperatures climb into the 50s for the middle and end of the week. Look for dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday with rain returning just in time for Friday. Temperatures next weekend drop into the 30s.