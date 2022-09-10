Weather Blog

Soggy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isolated downpours are out there this evening. The better chance at rain will be arriving tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated chances at showers. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms will be around in the morning. Rain chances become more likely in the afternoon along a passing front. Many spots in central Indiana will have a chance at getting over a half inch of rain for the day. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: There is the scattered chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A fall-like start to the work week with much lower humidity. Rain chances along a low pressure continue into Monday. Otherwise, it will be a quiet week with temperatures slowly increasing throughout the week. Next weekend is looking to warmer with highs into the upper 80s.