Weather Blog

Spring to start Sunday with sunshine, 60s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a chilly and damp Saturday with temps only in the 40s.

Sunshine and warmer weather will return on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 60s.

Monday should be an even better day with increasing clouds and highs near 70 degrees.

Big changes will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees. Wednesday will also be on the wet side with occasional showers and temps in the middle 60s. Rainfall may be on the heavy side with totals from 1 to 2 inches by Thursday morning.

The extended outlook indicates a few showers on Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.

Friday and the weekend are looking dry with seasonal temperatures. Highs will be mainly in the 50s with lows in the 30s.