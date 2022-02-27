Temperatures warming up

Gone are the highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs in the 40s and beyond are on our doorstep, after one more cool night.
SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll be mostly clear and cool again. Lows will drop to the mid 20s across central Indiana.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return with even more mild-like conditions. It could be a tad breezy at times. The southwesterly winds and the sun will help to crank us into the upper 40s across most of central Indiana.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will take over, especially north of I-70 as a system moves through the Great Lakes region. We should stay mainly dry with highs reaching the low 50s.
8DAY FORECAST: Expect temperatures near and above 50 through most of the next 8 days. Showers are likely over the weekend and into next week as a pair of systems move through the area.