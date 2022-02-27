Weather Blog

Temperatures warming up

Gone are the highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs in the 40s and beyond are on our doorstep, after one more cool night.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll be mostly clear and cool again. Lows will drop to the mid 20s across central Indiana.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return with even more mild-like conditions. It could be a tad breezy at times. The southwesterly winds and the sun will help to crank us into the upper 40s across most of central Indiana.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will take over, especially north of I-70 as a system moves through the Great Lakes region. We should stay mainly dry with highs reaching the low 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Expect temperatures near and above 50 through most of the next 8 days. Showers are likely over the weekend and into next week as a pair of systems move through the area.