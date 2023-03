Thursday night weather: Above-average temps, showers ahead

Springlike weather continues the next several days. That means above-average temperatures, but also periods of showers.

The National Severe Storms Forecast Center is indicating there is the possibility for severe thunderstorms in the Midwest Friday. The yellow covering Indiana is for slight risk. Best chance is for late in the day Friday.

Thursday was a great spring-like day with temperatures 4 or 5 degrees above normal for late March.

By 2:00am early Friday morning we may see the first rain showers begin to develop.