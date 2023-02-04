Weather Blog

Warm and breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be warmer this weekend but winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at times.

TODAY: Cold temperatures start off your Saturday morning. Many locations will see wind chill values into the single digits to start off your weekend. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday but clouds gradually move in later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s near 40. Winds kick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and may gust at times near 30 mph. This will make it feel a little cooler than the actual air temperature.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase through the overnight hours. It stays breezy but it won’t be as cold. Temperatures stay into the low and middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Another breezy day with winds gusting near 30 mph at times. Skies will have more clouds than sun through much of the day. It’s going to be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the workweek off with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be dry Monday with temperatures climb a few more degrees. Look for highs right around 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Shower chances increase as a system heads this way for the middle part of the workweek. Temperatures stay in the low 50s through the end of the week. Colder air returns for next weekend with a few snow showers possible on Saturday.