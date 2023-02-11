Weather Blog

Warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a frost start to the weekend with temperatures in the 20s but warmer temperatures are on the way not only for the weekend but next week as well.

TODAY: Chilly this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the day, light winds and overall a seasonable Saturday. Highs climb into the low and middle 40s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear and temperatures turn cold once again. Lows fall in the low and middle 20s. So another frosty start to your Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine to end the weekend. We’ll see a pleasant day with highs climbing into the low 50s across much of the state.

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to stay above normal for the start of the new workweek. Look for highs to stay in the lower 50s Monday with a partly cloudy sky.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures rise even more heading into the first part of next week. We’ll see highs rise into the 60s for the middle of the week. However there will be several rain chances heading this way. The first one will be late Tuesday into every early Wednesday morning. Another more potent system heads this way for Thursday. We may see not only rain but thunderstorms as this system moves across the state. Cooler and breezy conditions head this way for the end of the workweek and into next weekend.