Weather Blog

Watching stronger storms Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are monitoring stronger storms developing in Illinois that will try to hold together into Indiana later on this evening.

TONIGHT: A broken line of showers and storms will be crossing the state. The risk of severe weather will first be possible for western sections of the state close to 7 p.m. These areas have the best chance in the state to see severe weather with storms moving in from Illinois. The severe threat will remain in place to around midnight. All forms of severe weather are possible which includes hail, damaging wind, and a few isolated tornadoes. Western and central Indiana are under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: A few showers could linger into the very start of Sunday primarily in eastern sections of the state. However, partly cloudy skies will work in for the afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures into the low 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds decrease a little bit more. Low temperatures to right around 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies in place to start off the work week. High temperatures once again get to 70 degrees.

8-DAY forecast: There will more chances of showers and storms for Tuesday and Thursday. After Tuesday, highs will be slipping back into the 60s.