Winter mess on the way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry but cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Should be quiet for the first half of the day with highs warming to the lower to mid 30s. Our next weather maker will arrive just after dinner time tonight! Should start as light snow and will continue through the overnight.

Lows tonight will fall to the mid 20s. Light snow will move out early with less than an inch on the ground. Another wave of precipitation will move in Thursday afternoon with a mixed bag of precipitation.

Mainly freezing rain/sleet and at times snow along I-70 while northern portions of the state pick up on snow. Mainly rain in southern Indiana. Not expecting much accumulation in the metro with this, about an inch with minor ice accumulations possible. 1″-3″ of snow in northern Indiana. Highs will remain cool with most spots in the lower 30s.

Friday looks slick possibly and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Should be a dry and chilly weekend with highs in lower to mid 30s with sun and clouds through Sunday. Dry and quiet start to the week with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll trend warmer through much of next week with highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies!