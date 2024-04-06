Tornado count in Indiana ramps up to 9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Survey crews have continued to find more evidence of tornado damage from Tuesday’s storms in southern and even eastern Indiana.

The total tornado count in Indiana has jumped from five to nine after additional tornadoes were confirmed in Posey and Wayne counties. It is important to note that surveys are ongoing and the following information was considered to be preliminary.

Let’s start with the action from Tuesday morning in which five of the nine tornadoes took place. There was EF-0 damage, with 80 mph winds, noted in extreme southwestern Posey County from a tornado that produced moderate damage before crossing the state line of Illinois and Indiana.

Then, two EF-2, significant tornadoes took place simultaneously in northern Posey County just after 5:30 a.m. EDT, and they ultimately merged with each other.

Another pair of tornadoes took place at the same time — formed roughly 10 minutes apart from one another — north of Evansville close to Darmstadt.

Tornado details from the Tuesday morning round of action:

Southwest Posey County: EF-0 (EF-1 in Illinois); 6:28 a.m. EDT/5:28 a.m. CDT; 80 mph winds.

South of New Harmony: EF-2; 5:31-5:43 a.m. CDT; 115 mph winds; 12.4-mile path.

South of New Harmony: EF-2 (second tornado); 5:37-5:48 a.m. CDT: 115 mph winds; 11.3-mile path.

North of Darmstadt: EF2; 5:48-6:01 a.m. CDT; 115 mph winds; 14.2-mile path.

Near Warrenton: EF-1; 5:54-6:01 a.m. CDT; 100 mph winds; 7.3-mile path.

Later in the early afternoon hours, a very brief EF-1 happened in far eastern Harrison County close to Georgetown. By 5 p.m. EDT, a cell was tracking along the Washington-Jackson county line and would feature an upgrade to a confirmed tornado warning. However, no tornado damage has been found from that storm.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. EDT, the next tornado would form in far eastern Clark County and produce EF-1 damage before strengthening to an EF-2 in Kentucky.

A separate EF-1 touched down in Indiana’s western Ohio County.

Finally, a short-lived EF-0 took place just northeast of Richmond.

Tuesday’s activity brings Indiana’s yearly tornado count to 15.

Peak tornado season in the Hoosier state runs from April to June.