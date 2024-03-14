Weather blog: Tornado warnings issued in north central, northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the latest on the severe weather late Tuesday afternoon and evening in Indiana.

6:06 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Grant, southern Wells and southeastern Huntington counties until 6:30 p.m.

6:02 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern Boone and southern Tipton counties until 6:45 p.m. The storm contains golf ball-sized hail.

5:58 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Grant, southern Wells and southern Miami counties until 6:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for northeastern Grant, southwestern Wells and southern Huntington counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:47 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for southern Miami, southwestern Wabash and northwestern Grant counties until 6:15 p.m. Primary threats are winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

5:35 p.m.

Tornado warning for northern Grant and southern Wabash counties until 6:15 p.m. EDT. At 5:35 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sweetser, or near Marion, moving east at 40 mph. Primary hazards were a tornado and quarter-sized hail.

5:21 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued until midnight EDT Thursday and 11 p.m. CDT Thursday for most of central Indiana and parts of northern and southern Indiana.

Large Indiana cities in the watch area include Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Muncie and Terre Haute.

Here is the list of Indiana counties in the watch from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediciton Center in Norman, Oklahoma: Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Wells and White.

Tornado watches also were in effect for much of central Illinois and western Ohio.

A tornado touched down on Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County, Indiana, Storm Track 8 has reported. That’s on the Ohio River about halfway between Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.