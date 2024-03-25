Windy and warmer Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could exceed 40mph at times through Tuesday.



Monday:

We’re keeping an eye on a complex that’s just West of us here this morning. Expect increasing clouds as we go throughout the day today but I think we should be dry for most of the day.

The biggest issue will be high wind gusts that could exceed 35 mph through the afternoon. Highs top out into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.

Monday night

Active weather starts to settle in starting tonight. Expect widespread showers with a few rumbles of Thunder through the overnight hours.

Winds will likely be an issue through the overnight period. The wind advisory goes into effect at 6:00 PM tonight. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times through the overnight hours.

Tuesday:

As we remain in the warm sector through the day expect scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. There is a chance that a storm or two could reach severe limits with damaging wind and an isolated tornado potentially as we head into the afternoon hours.

Winds will remain a big story throughout our Tuesday with gusts getting to 40 to 45 mph.

We’re not expecting much rainfall through the day on Tuesday with most areas receiving less than 1/2 an inch of rainfall.

8 day forecast:

Cooler temperatures will settle in for the midweek. There is a chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning for some frost and possibly even freezing temperatures through the overnight hours. Highs should be in the mid-60s for much of Easter weekend. There will be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday Sunday and Monday.