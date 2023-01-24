Weather

Winter Storm Warning

A quiet and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s this morning. It’ll be a quiet day before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday Night through Wednesday AM:

Our next potent winter system arrive late Tuesday night starting out briefly as rain. Rain will eventually transition to snow as we get deeper into the overnight hours and should be heavy at times. Snow will be around from 2a-7a with heavy bands setting up for the morning. We’ll already have a few inches on the ground for the morning commute making for some very tricky travel for the morning drive. Mid morning we could start to see some mixing but should begin to tapper off late morning and early afternoon. By the end of the snow event we could 4″-8″ while areas north and slightly south around 1″-4″. Winds will also be gusty at times with gusts around 25-30 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 30s.

Wednesday night we’ll see a few light snow showers or a ligt mix with lows falling to the mid 20s. Winter like weather will continue through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid 30s with a few stray snow showers through Friday. This weeken looks seasonal with highs in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Sunday a light mix with freezing rain is possible with highs in the upper 30s. It becomes cooler through early next week with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with snow chances Tuesday.