Weather

Winter Storm Watch in effect Wednesday

A damp start to the work week with a few ight flurries around through the morning and afternoon. This will keep the day damp with highs in the mid 30s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be a quiet first half of the day with highs warming to the lower 40s with dry time during the day time hours.

Tuesday Evening:

A Winter Storm Watch is is place Wednesday morning – Wednesday afternoon. An area of low pressure traveling in from the south will arrive late Tuesday evening and overnight and will first fall as rain then at some point transition to all snow. Timing on the transition will play a role in how much snow we will see.

Wednesday:

Early morning drive will be a messy one with heavy snow falling through the morning drive. Roads will be slick.

We could see a transition over to a wintry mix mid-morning from I-70 and points south while areas in northern Indiana see mainly snow. Again, this could change as well with tracking of the system and could stay all snow through mid-morning. By midday snow/wintry mix should start to become more scattered with precip. coming to an end by Wednesday evening. By the end of the day, we could see 5″-8″ of snow with areas south of the I-70 closer to 2″-5″ and around 1″ in southern Indiana. Highs will hold in the mid-30s through the day.

Thursday will be a chilly one with a few stray snow showers around throughout the day. Highs will remain cold through the end of the week with most spots in the mid-30s through Friday with a few light snow showers around The weekend remain chilly and winterlike with highs in the upper 30s with a light mix Sunday. Highs remain cold through early next week with highs in the upper 20s.