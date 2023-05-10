Wonderful Wednesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another beauty on tap for the day before humidity and rain chances ramp up heading into the weekend.

Wednesday:

Sunny and warmer conditions with very dry air in place should make for a picture perfect day. Highs jump to the mid 70s.

Wednesday night:

Just a few clouds working in overnight, otherwise quite and comfortable with lows in the low/mid 50s.

Thursday:

Dry for much of the day. Clouds will build through the afternoon, and a few spotty showers will be possible late into the afternoon and evening.

Highs top out in mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Active pattern Friday-Sunday, with several rain opportunities. Best chances for rain will be Friday. Slightly lower chances for rain on Saturday, as drier air tries to spill in from the north. Cold front moving through on Sunday will again provide scattered rain and storm chances.

Drier air settles in for early next week, with comfortable temperatures from Monday-Wednesday.