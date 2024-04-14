City-County Councilor Wants to See more Growth in District

City-Council Counselor Dan Boots is focusing on bringing new business to the 3rd District.

Boots, currently serving his second term on the Indianapolis City-County Council, serves the 3rd District, which includes parts of the northeast side of Indianapolis, including east 82nd Street, just south of the Castleton area.

Boots highlighted recent improvements to the area, pointing to the growing business park near Allison Pointe. Included in the development is a new four-story mixed-use project that will feature retail and commercial space. Boots says the new building will bring new workers and residents to the area.

Boots also highlighted the new Nickel Plate trail development nearing completion in his district. The project will bring new foot traffic and cyclists to the area. He says projects like this are crucial to retaining young workers. “We’re trying to keep people here in Central Indiana.”

Ultimately, Boots says all of the new developments are aimed at improving the quality of life for the residents in his district. From greenspaces to new places to shop, he hopes to see growth in the community.

