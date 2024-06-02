Search
Indy 500 Sees Increase in Digital Media Streams 

by: Chris Wakefield
Thanks to the efforts of thousands of media professionals, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 had its largest online viewing audience ever.   

The race was broadcast across 200 countries worldwide, from Australia to Fiji. Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say the race saw an 8% increase in viewership across all digital platforms, with a total digital viewership of more than 286,000.  

In addition, the payout for this year’s race topped more than $18.5 million, with winner Josef Newgarden and his Penske racing team taking home more than $4.28 million. 

