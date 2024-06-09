Investing Club Helps Entrepreneurs Reach the Next Level

For the last 40 years, the Venture Club of Indiana has helped match entrepreneurs with investors.

At its recent Innovation Showcase, the organization hosted a pitch competition that featured more than 20 local companies. Travis Stegemoller, the Vice President of the Venture Club of Indiana, says the event was a chance for innovation to meet capital.

When it was founded in 1984, the Venture Club of Indiana was the first venture club in the country. And even though investing has changed a lot in the last 40 years, Stegemoller says the mission of the organization is the same; to connect entrepreneurs with funding.

Billing the Innovation Showcase as the “Premier pitch event in Indiana startups,” the Venture Club of Indiana highlighted a diverse group of companies from different industries and backgrounds.

Stegemoller says the Innovation Showcase was a unique opportunity for small business owners to get in front of investors who could help them start a business or scale up their current business to meet new demand.

In addition to its annual Innovation Showcase, the Venture Club of Indiana also hosts monthly events, training sessions, and more for entrepreneurs. From helping create a business plan to troubleshooting hiring difficulties, Stegemoller says the Venture Club of Indiana is providing essential resources to entrepreneurs across Indiana.