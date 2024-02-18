WE Brunch Indy Hosting Panel This March

An Indianapolis-area organization is inviting women to a unique brunch event that features networking and a panel discussion from female business leaders.

WE Brunch Indy founder Doneisha Posey says the brunch series started as a platform for women to discuss important topics. From pay equity to building a business, each brunch focuses on a unique topic that helps women advocate for women.

The theme for the organization’s March 3rd brunch is Hidden Stories of Resistance. Speaking on the panel will be:

Seni Gonzalez: The CEO of Paco’s Taqueria and Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of THe Halo App, a peer-to-peer lending platform.

Nasreen Khan: A diasporic creative and scholar who is of mixed Filipino and Afghan heritage. Her teaching and artistic practices, rooted in questions of equity and earth-based spirituality, grapple with questions of belonging; celebrate cultural margins; and confront colonization, racism, and misogyny.

Tiffany Garner: CEO and Founder of Certify My Biz Inc. Known for teaching the underserved how to build profits through certifications and government contracting.

In addition to the panel, Posey says the event will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet, photo opportunities, a DJ, and of course, mimosas. Tickets for the event can be found at: https://www.inclusionconsultantnetwork.org/webrunch.