Community Link

Community Link: Amplifying women’s voices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by professional speaker, educator, and author Angel Henry to talk about how she’s amplifying women’s voices through her book “Dents in the Ceiling.”

Her book can be purchased on Amazon. To learn more about how you can amplify your voice, please watch the video above.