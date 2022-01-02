Community Link

Community Link: Eastern Star Church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Anthony Murdock, the executive pastor of Eastern Star Church, to share about the church’s Rock Initiative.

They discussed what the initiative is, the four pillars of the church’s community outreach efforts and the community center Eastern Star is in the process of building.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.