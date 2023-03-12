Search
Community Link: Public Servants Prayer

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Women’s Chaplin at the Indiana Statehouse, Pam Russell.

She is a member of the Public Servants Prayer team. They serve as a ministry of presence to the statehouse.

Russell joined Mays to share more information on how this team got started, and what they represent.

Please watch the full interview above to learn more.

