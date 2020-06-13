Indiana Grown: Mrs. Murry’s Naturals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company, together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Lesha and Jason Murry from Mrs. Murry’s Naturals stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the variety of vegan dishes their company cooks up.

“We have different customers ask for different things,” said Jason Murry. “We have pineapple upside down cake, chocolate cake, smokey raisin oatmeal cookies, over 100 soups and more.”

Lesha and Jason have been vegan for eight years and have been selling their products for the last five years.

You can find their products at the Garfield Farmers market every Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this summer.

Click the videos to learn more.