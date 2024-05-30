A sneak peek at May’s Golden Apple Award winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV celebrates extraordinary teachers in central Indiana with the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise visit from the News 8 team with help from the Marion County Public Health Department.

May’s winner will be announced on WISH-TV Daybreak at 7:30 a.m. Friday

This month’s Golden Apple Award winner is getting sixth graders in Indianapolis excited about STEM. He’s a science teacher in Wayne Township who uses throwback dances and songs to relate to his students.

At Bridgeport Elementary School, there’s a teacher whose dance moves help build a bridge for sixth grade students who will soon move on to middle school.

“(He) is a responsible role model. He is excellent in teaching and ways that are different to other teachers,” 12-year-old Devon Green said.

“He’s a good teacher. His personality is impressive. He likes teaching and he is smart,” 12-year-old Sebastian Valdes Pena said.

“He lets us listen to music. He’s really fun. He is very relatable. I would say he is one of the most relatable teachers I have had,” said 12-year-old Olivia Hicks.

Fellow teachers say his relatable style sticks with students.

“He’s really fun. He makes the lessons really hands-on. He goes out of his way, makes it more fun, I think, than it’s supposed to be on paper. He dances, he sings to his kids, and it’s really awesome to see (him) build up that relationship with those kids,” Miguel Isol, a fourth grade teacher, said.

Colleagues say this teacher turns sixth grade science and math into memorable experiments.

“I think it brings the learning to life for the kids. It really just lets them see what he’s teaching in real life,” Isol said.

He also helps with STEM competitions, is an assistant with the after-school running club, and runs the 4-H Club. But he’s most well-known by these students for his relatable style and love of 90s music.

“He’s that kind of guy who can teach well, he can relate well. He does so many things well. And I’m just so proud of him,” Principal Alicia Harris said.

This teacher grew up in the Wayne Township school district. He’s constantly at events supporting students and staff, volunteering his time, and cheering people on.

“He stands out as unique, as bright-eyed, and as someone who actually loves the job, he loves to be here. It’s not a nine-to-five for him. He works from sunup to sundown. He impacts our community in ways that just, it shines to me. And I wanted to make sure that he was recognized for his efforts,”

That’s why she sent News 8 a nomination for the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award.

