Gr8 Comeback

Bad Axe Throwing brings out the knives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you like throwing sharp objects for fun, chances are you’ve already heard of Bad Axe Throwing in downtown Indianapolis.

It was one of the first group activities to open back up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and axe throwing coach Max Moorman says since then they’ve stayed busy, especially on the weekends.

He believes it’s because the sport is considered therapeutic. “[It’s] stress-relieving and we all been stressed this passed year,” Moorman said. “It can be some of the best two hours of your life.”

However, News 8 found out that if you visit now, you’ll find that they’re throwing something new your way: knives.

Go online for more information on Bad Axe Throwing Indianapolis.