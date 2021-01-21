Gr8 Comeback

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Press Play Gaming Lounge

by: Staff Reports
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — When Ray Embry and his wife opened their Press Play Gaming Lounge, the idea was to create something close to home that the whole family could get excited about.

Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment venue has created some buzz.

“Me and my wife, we traveled across the country looking for places to take our kids to have fun, and it’s hard because you can’t find adult and kid places where everybody can have fun here in Indianapolis besides a couple few that people are used to going to,” Embry said.

The couple decided on activities based on things they liked to do with and without their kids.

“We wanted to create something that involved things we actually liked doing, like Nerf, three-point basketball, virtual reality and interactive play floors.”

That’s how they came up with the slogan “A place where Nerf, Gaming and Parties Collide.”

Press Play Gaming Lounge prides itself on its COVID-19 safety measures. There’s a full list of how they’re making the fun safe for everyone on their website.

Watch the full tour of the 28,000 square-foot building on Randall Newsome’s Facebook page.

Operator Ray Embry poses for a photo at Press Play Gaming Lounge, 1004 E. Main St., in Brownsburg, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)
Operator Ray Embry talks with News 8’s Randall Newsome at Press Play Gaming Lounge, 1004 E. Main St., in Brownsburg, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

