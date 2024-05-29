Critter defenders: ISP K-9 rescues abandoned kittens; trooper saves injured owl from I-94

Three lucky animals were given a second chance after they were rescued by Indiana State Police troopers and a K-9 during two different incidents on May 28, 2024. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police Lowell

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — Three lucky animals were given a second chance after they were rescued by state police troopers and a K-9 during two different incidents Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police Lowell Post said on social media that sometime Tuesday morning, two troopers were in a vehicle pursuit when the suspect crashed their car and fled.

While they searched for the suspect, ISP K-9 Zero sniffed around and found four kittens hidden in a box and abandoned in the woods. Troopers came to the aid of the kittens, successfully catching two. The two other kittens escaped and couldn’t be found.

ISP Trooper Galvan, who was on the scene with Zero, took the two kittens home while she looked for a home for them.

State police say that the kittens quickly became friends with Galvan’s dogs, even seen nose-to-nose with each other in a photo they shared.

But the kittens weren’t the only critters who found safety.

Later Tuesday morning, state police say another trooper was patrolling Interstate 94 near Chesterton when he saw an injured owl on the side of the highway.

The trooper safely secured the owl and later took it to a wildlife rehabilitation center in Porter County for treatment.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Police Lowell Post)

Chesterton is in northern Indiana, about two-and-a-half hours from downtown Indianapolis.

