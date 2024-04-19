A crucial conversation on living with Parkinson’s Disease

Annually, nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease—a 50% increase from previous counts. This disease impacts close to one million individuals in the U.S., and its complex nature makes it difficult to diagnose due to its variable symptoms. These symptoms range from physical signs like tremors and mobility issues to non-motor symptoms such as depression and anxiety.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and in its observance, a special interview with John L. Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation, and Cindy Finestone, who is living with Parkinson’s, explores how to recognize Parkinson’s and discuss essential resources provided by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The Foundation offers a myriad of support resources, including a bilingual Helpline, a resource library, educational programs, and various support groups, which are vital from the initial diagnosis onward. The upcoming interview will shed light on recognizing early signs of Parkinson’s and practical tips for managing the disease, emphasizing the benefits of regular exercise.

Under John L. Lehr’s leadership, the Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its research and care initiatives and aiming to enhance health equity across the Parkinson’s community. Cindy Finestone, diagnosed in 2013, actively promotes the role of exercise in improving life with Parkinson’s and serves on the Foundation’s advisory council. For more details, visit Parkinson.org or call the Foundation’s Helpline.

