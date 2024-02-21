Biltwell Event Center: WE Brunch Indy

At WE Brunch Indy, their focus is on empowering and uplifting diverse women who are dedicated to advancing equity in Central Indiana through networking and educational experiences in enjoyable settings.

The organization is currently offering tickets for the upcoming Women’s Equity Brunch, scheduled for March 3, 2024, at the Biltwell Event Center.

Timed deliberately at the start of Women’s History Month, this particular brunch will spotlight the Hidden Stories of Resistance, honoring the often-overlooked heroines who have contributed to social progress.

These brunch events typically feature networking opportunities, a meal, and panel discussions aimed at sharing valuable knowledge and resources with attendees.

The upcoming March brunch will showcase speakers such as Seni Gonzalez, Nasreen Khan, and Tiffany Garner, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the forefront.

WE Brunch Indy extends an invitation to all women to participate in this significant dialogue surrounding the recognition and celebration of women’s impact across various spheres of influence.

The organization serves as a vibrant hub for connecting women committed to promoting equity in Central Indiana, fostering connections, and driving meaningful change on issues ranging from workplace diversity to women’s health justice and beyond.