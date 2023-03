Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these green recipes

Lori Taylor, Founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, joined us today with some great green recipes. For National Celery Month, she added some to stir fry and also made celery pesto pasta.

For St. Patrick’s Day recipes, she made cabbage wedges with caraway seeds and also green eggs and ham!

For more information and recipes from The Produce Moms, visit their website.