Children’s Museum of Indianapolis 2024 events

In 2024, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis promises an exciting array of learning experiences, catering to families and individuals of all ages.

Kicking off the year is “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out” (Feb. 3 – May 19, 2024), an interactive exhibit inspired by Disney and Pixar’s award-winning film.

This journey through emotions sets the stage for a series of captivating events, including the first-ever museum exhibit featuring Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer (March 9 – Sept. 2, 2024).

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic franchise, families can dive into the world of crime-fighting ninjas, honing their teamwork and problem-solving skills.

The outdoor Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience (April – November 2024) encourages sports enthusiasts to participate in over 12 sports in a family-friendly environment.

In June, the museum pays tribute to Nelson Mandela, exploring his life, determination, and impact on shaping a culture of freedom.

As the year progresses, visitors can anticipate the nation’s oldest continually operated Haunted House (Mid- to late-October – 2024), a magical WinterFaire (Mid-November 2024 – Mid-February 2025), and a unique Countdown to Noon celebration on Dec. 31, 2024, marking the kickoff to the museum’s Centennial Celebration in 2025.

With membership options and five free days throughout the year, The Children’s Museum aims to provide unlimited fun and learning opportunities for all.