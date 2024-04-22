Damien Center: Local restaurants raising money for HIV/AIDS

Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser, benefiting the Damien Center!

More than just a meal, it’s an opportunity to make a difference in the fight against HIV in our community.

Indy’s Dining Out for Life® isn’t just any dining event; it’s a tradition supporting those in need. Here’s what you need to know:

Date: Thursday, April 25th

Thursday, April 25th Participating Restaurants: Over 70 Central Indiana restaurants, bars, and breweries are on board, generously donating a portion of their sales throughout the day.

Over 70 Central Indiana restaurants, bars, and breweries are on board, generously donating a portion of their sales throughout the day. Purpose: Every bite you take and every sip you enjoy contributes to the Damien Center’s mission to combat HIV and support those affected by it.

Every bite you take and every sip you enjoy contributes to the Damien Center’s mission to combat HIV and support those affected by it. Longevity: This year marks the 30th Annual Dining Out for Life in Indianapolis, making it one of the longest-running events of its kind in the country.

Among the participating establishments, Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar, Macaron Bar, and Bodhi are standing out by donating 50% of their sales.

English Ivy’s is taking it up a notch by contributing 75% of sales!

Can’t make it out? You can still make an impact by donating directly through the Damien Center Dining Out for Life website.

About Damien Center:

At the heart of Dining Out for Life is the Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization. Here’s a glimpse into their vital work:

Mission: Damien Center provides comprehensive care and prevention services for individuals living with or at high risk for HIV/AIDS, offering a safe and welcoming haven for all.

Damien Center provides comprehensive care and prevention services for individuals living with or at high risk for HIV/AIDS, offering a safe and welcoming haven for all. Impact: In 2023 alone, Damien Center served 10,595 unique clients, with an impressive 87% retention rate in care. Additionally, 2,889 individuals received free HIV testing, thanks to the center’s unwavering commitment to community health.

Every dollar raised through Dining Out for Life goes directly towards supporting these critical services, ensuring that individuals in need receive the care and support they deserve.

Visit www.damien.org/dofl and make your reservation today.

Together, let’s dine out and make a difference!