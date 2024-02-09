Drink of the Week: Kamora Caramel Espresso Martini
Ingredients
1oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur
1oz Prairie Vodka
1 oz Espresso or Cold Brew (turns out better with Espresso)
1oz Kamora Dulce De Leche
Directions
Drizzle caramel syrup into around the martini glass.
Add ingredients & and handful of ice into a shaker.
Shake and strain into the martini glass.
Kamora Background Information
Kamora is the one-stop shot to wake up and shake things up. With its amped up vibe, Kamora takes rich flavors like its robust, dark-roast Mexican Coffee Liqueur to wind up occassions.
• Everyone’s drinking Espresso Martinis: Google search volume has nearly doubled each of the past two years, +88% on average YOY3