Drink of the Week: Kamora Caramel Espresso Martini

Drink of the Week: Kamora Caramel Espresso Martini

Ingredients

1oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur

1oz Prairie Vodka

1 oz Espresso or Cold Brew (turns out better with Espresso)

1oz Kamora Dulce De Leche

Directions

Drizzle caramel syrup into around the martini glass.

Add ingredients & and handful of ice into a shaker.

Shake and strain into the martini glass.

Kamora Background Information

Kamora is the one-stop shot to wake up and shake things up. With its amped up vibe, Kamora takes rich flavors like its robust, dark-roast Mexican Coffee Liqueur to wind up occassions.

• Everyone’s drinking Espresso Martinis: Google search volume has nearly doubled each of the past two years, +88% on average YOY3