Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Drink of the Week: Kamora Caramel Espresso Martini

Drink of the Week: Kamora Caramel Espresso Martini

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients 

1oz Kamora Coffee Liqueur 

1oz Prairie Vodka 

1 oz Espresso or Cold Brew (turns out better with Espresso) 

1oz Kamora Dulce De Leche 

Directions 

Drizzle caramel syrup into around the martini glass. 

Add ingredients & and handful of ice into a shaker. 

Shake and strain into the martini glass. 

Kamora Background Information 

Kamora is the one-stop shot to wake up and shake things up. With its amped up vibe, Kamora takes rich flavors like its robust, dark-roast Mexican Coffee Liqueur to wind up occassions. 

• Everyone’s drinking Espresso Martinis: Google search volume has nearly doubled each of the past two years, +88% on average YOY3 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

An Oklahoma judge who sent...
National News /
Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa,...
International News /
Ed Dwight was to be...
National News /
Fire causes extensive damage to...
National News /
System of Atlantic Ocean currents...
News /
Flu hangs on in US,...
Health Spotlight /
Man arrested for murders of...
News /
Noah’s Animal Hospitals: Practicing proper...
News /