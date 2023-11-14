Fischer Farms: Locally sourced charcuterie spread

In this exciting collaboration between Fischer Farms and Goose the Market, we have the opportunity to showcase the best of locally sourced, high-quality meats and holiday offerings.

Fischer Farms, a 6-generation sustainable grass-fed beef farm, has been a pillar of the community in Dubois County for nearly two decades.

Their commitment to raising cattle with care and respect for the land has earned them a special place in the hearts of Indiana’s best chefs, retailers, and restaurants.

Their partnership with Goose the Market, a renowned local food retailer in the Midwest, has thrived for 16 years, allowing customers to access Fischer Farms’ exceptional meat directly.

Whether you’re in the greater Indianapolis area or beyond, you can savor the premium marbling and flavor of Fischer Farms’ grass-fed beef, order from their curated holiday gift boxes and value bundles, and have it delivered to your doorstep with ease.

They prioritize not only the quality of the palate but also the well-being of the animals and the land.

The partnership with Fischer Farms aligns perfectly with Goose’s commitment to offering the best to its customers.

During the holiday season, Goose the Market takes pride in featuring Fischer’s special cuts, including dry-aged Standing Rib Roasts and hand-trimmed fillets, ensuring that customers can enjoy the finest meats for their festive celebrations.

Whether you visit the market in person or order online, Goose the Market and Fischer Farms are here to make your holiday season memorable with delicious, locally sourced meats and expert guidance.