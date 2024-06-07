Food Truck Friday: Stadium on Wheels

Stadium on Wheels is a unique food truck experience that brings all your favorite ballpark foods straight to you.

Instead of going to the ballgame, they bring the ballgame to you! Steven and Olivia started this amazing venture to share the fun and tasty treats you usually find at a baseball game.

Here’s a sneak peek at the delicious food you can enjoy from Stadium on Wheels:

Foot Long Stadium Dog : A classic hot dog that’s perfect for any game day.

: A classic hot dog that’s perfect for any game day. Soft Pretzel : Warm, salty, and a perfect snack.

: Warm, salty, and a perfect snack. Loaded Nachos : Crunchy chips topped with gooey cheese and all the fixings.

: Crunchy chips topped with gooey cheese and all the fixings. Fresh Lemonade: A refreshing drink to wash it all down.

Steven and Olivia also bring an inflatable stadium for home run derbies, making it a fun experience for everyone!

To find out more about booking Stadium on Wheels for your next event or becoming a part of their team, visit their website at www.stadiumonwheels.com.

Thanks for joining us for this tasty edition of Food Truck Friday. See you next time!