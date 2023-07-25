Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy: Lemon tart and sheet pan piri piri chicken

Joining us today is Kelsey Murphy, the MasterChef Season 11 Winner. She shared two delightful and easy-to-make recipes that are sure to impress.

Segment #1: Easy Lemon Tart Chef Kelsey presents a simple and refreshing lemon tart that requires only a few staple ingredients and is adaptable to various fruits and citrus flavors. What makes this recipe even more versatile is that it can be made dairy-free by substituting coconut cream. For the crust, blend graham crackers and pretzels in a food processor, then add melted butter and honey to achieve a wet sand-like texture. Press the mixture into a 9 or 10-inch tart shell with a removable bottom and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. For the filling, boil heavy cream, honey, and lemon zest in a saucepan for 5 minutes while whisking. Turn off the heat, add vanilla and lemon juice, and continue whisking. After cooling for 10 minutes, strain the mixture and pour it into the tart shell. Let it chill for 2 hours or overnight to set, then top with fresh berries for a delightful finish.

(WISH Photo)

Segment #2: Sheet Pan Piri Piri Chicken For an easy and family-friendly weeknight meal, Chef Kelsey introduces her Sheet Pan Piri Piri Chicken recipe that will become a staple in your dinner rotation. This dish is not only simple to prepare but also customizable with different marinades and vegetables. However, the original recipe is already perfect as is. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and place boneless, skinless chicken thighs, halved baby potatoes or quartered Yukon gold potatoes, sliced red onions, corn pieces, chunks of bell peppers, sliced serrano or jalapeno peppers, halved lemons, and cherry tomatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, ground ginger, salt, pepper, maple syrup, olive oil, and lemon juice to create the sauce. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken and vegetables, toss to coat, and roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Then add the cherry tomatoes to the tray and continue cooking for an additional 10-15 minutes until the tomatoes burst. Allow the dish to cool for 10 minutes before serving this delicious and satisfying meal to your loved ones.