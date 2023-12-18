Search
Local chicken marinara with Jason Michael Thomas

Urban Awareness Gardens: Local chicken marinara

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Jason Michael Thomas joined us Monday morning with local chicken breast from Becker Farms!

He also brought fresh marinara sauce filled with fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, and herbs from his farm.

It’s essential to stand by our local businesses, as they bring the flavors of our community to life.

For more culinary inspiration, don’t forget to explore Jason Michael Thomas’s website, where you can find plenty of delicious recipes.

Local chicken marinara part 2

