Texas Roadhouse: Food for your basketball watch party

TEXAS CHILI

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups Beef broth

½ cup Tomato paste

4 tablespoons Chili powder

3 tablespoons Canola oil

2 pounds Ground beef

1 cup Diced onion

2 teaspoons Minced garlic

1 tablespoon Diced jalapeño (for less heat, remove seeds)

½ cup Flour 1 can Diced tomatoes in juice (14.5oz) Pinto, kidney, or black beans (if desired) Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place broth, tomato paste, and chili powder into a mixing bowl and mix well with a wire whisk.

2. Place a large heavy-bottom pot on the stove and preheat on medium-high heat for 5 minutes.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan and add the ground beef. Allow the beef to sit in the pan and form a rich, brown crust before stirring. Once crust has formed, start mixing meat with a spoon or spatula. Occasionally stir meat until it is cooked through. Remove from pan and drain the meat in a colander to remove excess grease.

4. Place pan back on stove and add remaining oil. With pan still on mediumhigh, add onion, garlic, and jalapeño, cook until vegetables are soft (about 5 minutes).

5. Add flour to pan and cook for 1 minute.

6. Whisk beef broth mixture into pan, whisk well until the mixture comes to a boil.

7. Turn heat down to a simmer, add reserved cooked ground beef, and tomatoes.

8. Simmer chili for 30 minutes, if desired, add drained canned beans. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese, minced onion, and sour cream on the side.

POTATO SKINS

INGREDIENTS:

6 each Idaho baking potatoes (approximately 12oz each)

As needed Vegetable oil (Canola or peanut preferred)

1 teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon Garlic powder

8 ounces Shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup

Cooked bacon bits

2 tablespoon Green onions, chopped (optional)

As needed Sour cream

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Wash potatoes well and allow to dry. Very lightly brush each potato with vegetable oil and place them onto a baking sheet.

3. Combine salt, pepper, and garlic and reserve.

4. Place potatoes in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour, or until just tender enough for a knife to go through center. Remove from oven and cool at room temperature for 15 minutes.

5. Carefully cut potatoes into quarters lengthwise and place them in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool completely.

6. Remove potatoes from the refrigerator, and using a spoon, remove all but ¼ inch of potato pulp from the skin.

7. Take a very large heavy-bottom pot (or deep fryer if you have one), add at least 2 inches of oil into the pot and heat on your stove until the temperature reaches 350 degrees. Use a thermometer to check the temperature. At the same time, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

8. Take 6-8 pieces at a time and carefully place in oil. Cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown and crisp. Drain onto paper towels and then place them skin side down on a baking sheet. Once all potatoes are cooked, sprinkle evenly with salt mixture.

9. Top each potato skin with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon bits. Place in oven until cheese is melted.

10. Remove from oven, place onto a serving tray, sprinkle with green onions, and serve with sour cream on the side.