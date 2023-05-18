Will Power previews ‘100 Days to Indy’

We’re halfway into the IndyCar season and three different races have yielded three different winners.

Reports also depict IndyCar’s distinguished teams, Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing, facing new challenges on the track this year.

Last year’s series champ, Penske driver Will Power, sits far back in the standings this season. Though his slow start can be a product of the league’s stiff competition this season, the more probable cause is his wife’s near-death experience at the beginning of the season.

Before his Daytona debut early this year, Will’s wife Liz experienced complications following surgery. Power’s ‘family first’ mentality put him in the driver’s seat of his wife’s recovery and parental responsibilities.

With Liz and son Beau being absent from the track, Power’s second quest for the Borg Warner Trophy is set back. In an interview with Life.Style.Live’s George Mallet, Power stated that “… You’ve got to separate the two… when you get to the track, you’ve got to shut all that stuff out and do your job in the car.” However, Will is to enjoy his time in Indianapolis more than ever because he won’t have experiences like IndyCar forever.

Will redemption come at Barber – a track where Power won before? Or will one of this series’ most impressive drivers, Agustin Canapino, continue on his Cinderella story?